WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Williamsville Central School District has told parents in the district that two students at Williamsville South High School have passed away.

7 News obtained a note sent from the district to parents Monday evening. Superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall says grief counselors and support staff will be available for students and staff all week.

