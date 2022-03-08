State Police: two Williamsville South students killed in crash in Clarence Monday

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say two Williamsville South students died in a car accident in Clarence.

The accident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Monday along Delaware Road near Goodrich Road.

Investigators say 17-year-old Luke Malinich was driving a Jeep Cherokee east on Delaware Road, when it crossed into the oncoming lane, went off the road, flipped and hit a tree.

Tuesday morning, troopers confirmed both Malinich and his passenger, 17-year-old Lauren Taggart, died at the scene.

They believe the Jeep was speeding before it went off the road.

The Williamsville Central School District sent a notice to families in the district Monday evening, informing them of the deaths and released the statement below. Grief counselors will be available to students and staff for the remainder of the week.