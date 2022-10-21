Williamsville man sentenced to probation in connection to aggravated harassment charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Christian R. McCaffrey was sentenced in State Supreme Court to three years of probation in connection to an aggravated harassment charge.

According to the district attorney's office, between August 16, 2019 and December 21, 2019, McCaffrey intentionally harassed the victim through phone calls and text messages. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree aggravated harassment in August. As part of his sentence, the judge issued a final no-contact order of protection on behalf of the victim and his family, which remains in effect for the next three years.

The district attorney's office said McCaffrey's co-defendant, 29-year-old Dino A. Bruscia of Buffalo, was also indicted for his alleged involvement in a crime that involved the same victim but his case remains pending. Bruscia is charged with one count of third-degree arson.

On December 22, 2019 Bruscia allegedly intentionally fired a flare gun at a house on Arcadian Drive in the Town of Amherst. It caused damage to the dining room of the victim’s residence. He is scheduled to appear on April 3, 2023, for a jury trial and remains released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.