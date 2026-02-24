Williamsville man sentenced for stealing from fundraiser supporting Hurricane Helene relief

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Williamsville man has been sentenced for stealing from a fundraiser supporting Hurricane Helene relief.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Timothy D. Berry was sentenced Tuesday in Amherst Town Court and received a one-year conditional discharge. He was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, where he does not have access to money.

According to the DA, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving a complaint from members of a local organization about suspected fraud committed by another member of the group. It was determined that between September 27 and October 4, Berry knowingly and intentionally stole $1,600 that was collected through a social media fundraiser to support the organization's Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Berry transferred donated money from a PayPal account to his personal bank account and used it for unauthorized personal expenses.

Berry pleaded guilty to one count of petit larceny in November 2025 and as a condition of the plea to the reduced charge, paid full restitution of $1,600 to the group.

Back in October 2024, we met with Berry as he was collecting donations and emergency supplies. He was set to haul a trailer filled with the donated goods to the impacted area.