Williamsville man pleads guilty to stealing from fundraiser supporting Hurricane Helene relief

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 35-year-old Timothy D. Berry of Williamsville pleaded guilty in Amherst Town Court to one count of petit larceny.

According to the DA, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving a complaint from members of a local organization about suspected fraud committed by another member of the group. It was determined that between September 27 and October 4, Berry knowingly and intentionally stole $1,600 that was collected through a social media fundraiser to support the organization's Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Berry transferred donated money from a PayPal account to his personal bank account and used it for unauthorized personal expenses.

The DA said as a condition of the plea to the reduced charge, Berry paid full restitution of $1,600 to the group. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3, 2026. He faces a maximum of 364 days in jail and he remains released on his own recognizance.

Back in October 2024, we met with Berry as he was collecting donations and emergency supplies. He was set to haul a trailer filled with the donated goods to the impacted area.