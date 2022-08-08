Williamsville man pleads guilty to aggravated harassment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Williamsville man has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree aggravated harassment.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Christian R. McCaffrey pleaded guilty to the charge on August 4 in State Supreme Court.

According to the district attorney's office, between August 16, 2019 and December 21, 2019, McCaffrey intentionally harassed the victim through phone calls and text messages. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 7 and faces a maximum of one year in jail.

The district attorney's office said McCaffrey's co-defendant, 29-year-old Dino A. Bruscia of Buffalo, was also indicted for his alleged involvement in a crime that involved the same victim but his case remains pending. Bruscia is charged with one count of third-degree arson.

On December 22, 2019 Bruscia allegedly fired a flare gun at a house on Arcadian Drive in the Town of Amherst to start a fire. It caused damage to the dining room of the victim’s residence. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes on April 3, 2023 for a jury trial and remains released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.