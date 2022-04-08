Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Williamsville man man pleads guilty to child pornography charge, faces up to 20 years in prison

FEDERAL COURT
WKBW
FEDERAL COURT
Posted at 4:32 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 16:32:21-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Williamsville man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography following an FBI investigation.

On Friday, 61-year-old Christopher Robbins entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court. The charge against him carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Robbins could also be fined up to $250,000.

According to prosecutors, Robbins was identified through an investigation in January 2020 as a member of a group on Kik in which members exchanged child pornography. In July of that year, FBI agents executed a search warrant on Robbins' home and seized "several electronic items that contained child pornography."

Robbins will be sentenced in August.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine