Williamsville man indicted for shooting woman and firing shots inside clinic in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 48-year-old Jeremy A. Griffin of Williamsville was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on an indictment charging him with:

One count of second-degree attempted murder

One count of first-degree attempted assault

One count of second-degree assault

One count of first-degree reckless endangerment

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of second-degree reckless endangerment

The district attorney's office said on November 10, 2022, Griffin allegedly shot a female victim with a rifle inside her apartment building located on the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street in Buffalo. After she was shot, she ran into her apartment and closed the door. Griffin then allegedly fired multiple shots into the door in an attempt to gain entry. Griffin was not known to the victim and left after he was unable to get in. The victim was taken to ECMC to be treated for an injury to her upper leg.

WKBW

Griffin is also accused of driving to a clinic on the 200 block of Virigina Street and firing a shot into a wall inside the lobby. Two security guards intervened and attempted to take control of the firearm and additional shots were fired. The security guards gained control of the weapon and subdued Griffin outside until responding Buffalo Police took him into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

WKBW

7 News spoke to one of the security guards, Reynaldo Beckford, after the incident. "I would be lying if I say to you I wasn't scared for my life and the first thing that flashed over my brain was my baby who just turned three years old," Reynaldo said.

Griffin is scheduled to return on February 10 for a pre-trial conference. He continues to be held without bail.