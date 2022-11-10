Two in custody in connection to shooting on Pennsylvania St. and shots fired on Virginia St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced two men are in custody in connection to a shooting on Pennsylvania Street and a shots fired call on Virginia Street on Thursday.

Police said around 8:45 a.m. a female was shot in the leg while inside a home on the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street. She was transported to ECMC to be treated for injuries described by police as non-life-threatening.

According to police, the suspect then entered a methadone clinic on the 200 block of Virginia Street and fired a shot at a wall in the lobby area. A security guard at the clinic engaged the suspect and a struggled ensued that involved two security guards and the suspect. Police said during the struggle the suspect's gun discharged and additional shots were fired. No one was shot inside the clinic.

Police said a second suspect involved in the incident on Pennsylvania Street was apprehended a short time later on College Street. The suspects were identified as a white man and a Hispanic man, they are currently in custody and the gun has been recovered.

According to police, it is not believed the incidents were planned attacks and it appears they were attempted robberies tied to drug activity.