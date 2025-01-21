Williamsville man accused of stealing thousands from online fundraiser supporting Hurricane Helene relief

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Williamsville man was arraigned in Amherst Town Court Tuesday and charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said that between September 27 and October 4, Timothy D. Berry allegedly stole about $5,000 in donations from an online fundraiser supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts. According to the district attorney's office, the 35-year-old transferred money from the PayPal account for personal expenses.

Back in October, we met with Berry as he was collecting donations and emergency supplies. He was set to haul a trailer filled with the donated goods to the impacted area.

Berry faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and is set to return for a felony hearing on February 26.