Widow of fallen firefighter files notice of claim against City of Buffalo, Buffalo Fire Department

The widow of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno has filed a notice of claim against the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Fire Department.

Sarah Elizabeth L. Tierney, represented by Gibson, McAskill & Crosby, LLP, filed the claim for: conscious pain and suffering, fear of impending death, wrongful death, loss of enjoyment of life, past and future lost wages, medical expenses, funeral expenses, lost pension benefits, lost social security benefits, loss of consortium, loss of household services, loss of parental care, nurturing and guidance, and attorneys' fees.

Arno made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire on the 700 block of Main Street on March 1. He was laid to rest following a funeral at St. Joseph Cathedral on March 10.

According to the notice of claim, the damages sustained were caused by the negligence, recklessness and carelessness of the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Fire Department for allowing firefighters to enter the building "despite unreasonably dangerous conditions which existed and remained dangerous and/or unsafe before and during the course of the fire," among other claims.

The document says the items and amounts of damages claimed have not yet been determined.

