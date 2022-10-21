Why pastors want concealed carry in houses of worship

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A temporary victory for two local pastors who filed a lawsuit against New York State’s new gun law.

“I'll tell people when they come to church — lock the door because we don't know,” explained Jimmie Hardaway, pastor, Trinity Baptist Church, Niagara Falls.

WKBW Jimmie Hardaway, pastor, Trinity Baptist Church, Niagara Falls.

Thursday a federal judge in Buffalo issued an order to temporarily blocked the law that prohibited concealed carry in 'houses of worship'.

“There's a lot African American pastors that are concerned — most pastors that I've spoken to — many did have permits — many do,” responded Jimmie Hardaway, pastor, Trinity Baptist Church, Niagara Falls.

Pastor Hardaway is one of two plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit against the state's new gun law that prevents him from carrying a concealed weapon into his church.

WKBW Lawsuit filed against NYS.

Hardaway tells me he's happy the judge issued the ruling granting a temporary restraining order.

Hardaway says churches and their congregations are vulnerable and guns provide self-defense.

WKBW Trinity Baptist Church, Niagara Falls, NY.

“I don't ever in my life want to shoot anybody — I don't even, but I will protect myself — I will protect my family and I will protect those that I have a responsibility to protect,” remarked Pastor Hardaway.

Hardaway tells me he wants Governor Kathy Hochul to hear pastors concerns.

WKBW Governor Kathy Hochul appearing in Buffalo Friday.

During a visit to Buffalo on Friday, Hochul says you should not be allowed to carry a gun into a church, but there are exceptions for security purposes.

WKBW Outside Trinity Baptist in Niagara Falls.

“We have made an exception — that if it is for security purposes — security guards, of course you can have a gun. We’re not talking about that — we talked about ordinary citizens filling our pews in churches and synagogues and even our schools with guns,” Hochul replied.

But Pastor Hardaway says many churches can not afford security.

WKBW Pastor Jimmie Hardaway.

“Well if somebody's in the room with us already shooting — what am I going to grab and call 9-1-1 — I'm either running or I'm shooting back,” Hardaway noted.

WKBW Open Praise Baptist Church on Fillmore Avenue.

Pastor Hardaway filed the lawsuit with another Buffalo church leader, Bishop Larry Boyd. I did did reach out to Bishop Boyd at his Open Praise Baptist Church on Fillmore Avenue, but he declined to comment for now.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn was also named in the pastors lawsuit. He says he follows the law, and under the temporary ruling, it now prevents him from prosecuting any case.

WKBW Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

“Now I"m told by a federal judge — ‘you've got to halt doing that’ — I'm going to follow the federal judge, so my reaction is that is I'm going to do what I'm told,” described Flynn.

A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 3.

