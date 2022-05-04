Why are people "rage quitting" their jobs?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It appears "The Great Resignation" is not slowing down, this shift in the workforce comes as more workers realize they have the upper hand. It's leading to more people doing what's called "rage quitting."

"And that's where employees are quitting without a back up plan because they're fed up and at a breaking point. Rage quitting is a sign of a serious workplace flaw," said Shannon Callahan, Account Executive at Acara Solutions, working to fill jobs daily.

For every one person looking for a job, there are two open positions, so candidates know they have that safety net. 4.5 million people quit their jobs in March and the number of available jobs rose to 11.5 million, the highest level since 2000, according to the Department of Labor.

There are four main reasons people are packing up their desks:



Workers don't have the flexibility they want They're not being recognized at work for their contributions They have no sense of belonging They don't feel respected by managers and co-workers

"Rage quitting is a sign of a serious workplace flaw," said Callahan.

What can employers do to prevent rage quitting?



Put mental health first Opening the lines of communication Creating team events to boost morale Bring back in-person perks that may have been put on hold during the pandemic Ask employees if they feel valued Make sure employees are being paid market rate

What should employees know before they quit?



It’s easier for a manager to make it work than to find someone new

Rage quitting may do you more harm than good

Not giving notice to your employer, is one surefire way to burn bridges.

If you cant talk to your company, reach out to a recruiter and talk through other opportunities that align with the flex, recognition, belonging and respect that you are seeking.

"If you are unhappy, make sure you're vocalizing it, there's a possibility the company doesn't know. The second point I'll make is you really don't want to burn bridges, especially in a place like Buffalo," said Callahan.

She warns if word gets around, it could ruin future opportunities for you.

How will this impact the workplace in the future?

With Millennials and Gen Z workers moving up to manager positions, Callahan says it's likely our workplaces in WNY will change. What does that look like?