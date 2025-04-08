Who will own KeyBank Center after Erie County's lease expires?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is advocating for significant changes to the county's relationship with the KeyBank Center as the expiration of its 30-year lease approaches in the fall of 2026.

Poloncarz expressed his preference to move the county away from operating massive arenas and stadiums, highlighting the complexity of the current lease structure for KeyBank Center.

“The city owns the land, the county owns the building and is leasing it from the city, which is then subleased to an organization that subleases it to the Sabres,” Poloncarz said. “My goal is to eventually get the county out of that.”

Similar to his approach with the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Poloncarz aims to reduce the county's obligations regarding the home of the Buffalo Sabres. He noted the expenses and liability issues associated with managing such properties.

Under the current agreement, the Sabres are responsible for interior upgrades and recently undertook the roof replacement at the KeyBank Center. While Poloncarz appreciated these efforts, he noted that future renovations to the building's exterior would be the county's responsibility.

“We’ve had some costs over the years, nothing huge, but I am concerned as it gets older, there will be more costs associated with it,” he stated, emphasizing the need for discussions moving forward.

If the county steps away from its responsibilities, questions arise about who will assume these obligations. “It could fall on the city or maybe the state will get involved,” Poloncarz noted, as he prepares for conversations with the city and the Sabres later this year.

“My goal is always to ensure the long-term viability of the teams, the Bills, which we’ve now completed, and the Sabres,” he added, expressing confidence that a solution can be reached.

In response to Poloncarz's comments, Pete Guelli, COO of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, sent a statement to 7 News saying, "We have always maintained an exceptional relationship with Mark Poloncarz and Erie County, and we have been in consistent contact on the future of KeyBank Center. The current lease provides a number of options that will allow us to find a solution for everyone involved that will ensure the long-term success of the Sabres at KeyBank Center."

