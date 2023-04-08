Who makes the best homemade kielbasa in Buffalo?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the second year of the Buffalo's Best Kielbasa competition and with a whopping 41 entries, judges were busy. All entries are homemade.

"Making your own Kielbasa for a holiday like easter is something that goes back generations for a lot of these families, so we're giving them a chance to showcase their great grandfather's recipe," said Tod Kniazuk, judge and organizer.

It's part of the Pils, Pierogi and Polka pre-Dyngus Day celebrations at Flying Bison Brewing Company. Judges rank each piece on taste, texture and appearance.

So who's got the best kielbasa? Here are the winners:



Fresh Traditional – Kenneth Gawal

Smoked Traditional – Mark Terejko

Fresh Holiday (w. marjoram) – Mike & Maureen Kozlowski

Smoked Holiday (w. marjoram) – Tom Kozlowski

Non-Traditional – Mark Bednarz

Winners took home more than $450 in prizes and bragging rights, of course.