Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Where to find warming centers in WNY

9 warming centers are open in the City of Buffalo
Taylor Epps
9 warming centers are open in the City of Buffalo<br/>
9 warming centers are open in the City of Buffalo
Posted at 7:24 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 19:24:47-05

The message from Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown is to stay home.

But if you're outside and need somewhere to go, there are several warming centers in Erie County.

Buffalo:

  • Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Reese St
  • Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave
  • Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St
  • JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St
  • Lincoln Fieldhouse, 10 Quincy St
  • North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Rd
  • Peter Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton St
  • Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St
  • West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St

Orchard Park

  • Erie Community College (South Campus), 4041 Southwestern Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14203
  • Windom Elementary School, 3870 Sheldon Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
  • Orchard Park Middle School, 60 South Lincoln Ave, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Warming centers have cots, pillows, blankets, water, etc.
To get notifications on the storm, you can sign up for Buf-Alert by texting your zip code to 38276.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!