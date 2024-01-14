Where to find warming centers in WNY

The message from Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown is to stay home.
But if you're outside and need somewhere to go, there are several warming centers in Erie County.
Buffalo:
- Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Reese St
- Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave
- Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St
- JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St
- Lincoln Fieldhouse, 10 Quincy St
- North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Rd
- Peter Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton St
- Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St
- West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St
Orchard Park
- Erie Community College (South Campus), 4041 Southwestern Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14203
- Windom Elementary School, 3870 Sheldon Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
- Orchard Park Middle School, 60 South Lincoln Ave, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Warming centers have cots, pillows, blankets, water, etc.
To get notifications on the storm, you can sign up for Buf-Alert by texting your zip code to 38276.