Where to find warming centers in WNY

The message from Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown is to stay home.

But if you're outside and need somewhere to go, there are several warming centers in Erie County.

Buffalo:



Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Reese St

Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave

Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St

JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St

Lincoln Fieldhouse, 10 Quincy St

North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Rd

Peter Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton St

Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St

West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St

Orchard Park



Erie Community College (South Campus), 4041 Southwestern Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14203

Windom Elementary School, 3870 Sheldon Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Orchard Park Middle School, 60 South Lincoln Ave, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Warming centers have cots, pillows, blankets, water, etc.

To get notifications on the storm, you can sign up for Buf-Alert by texting your zip code to 38276.