Where can I get merch before the Bills game on Saturday night?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills are hosting a playoff game again for the second year in a row - and when Western New York sees football in January, everyone wins.

"Anytime there's football in our lives - our business does better. That Buffalo pride just continues to grow when we are great at football," said Del Reid, the founder of 26 shirts, a t-shirt company that creates custom designs for charity.

26 shirts is just one of many vendors that have crafted AFC East Champion merchandise ahead of the Bills wildcard round playoff game against the New England Patriots.

Two shirts of launched, appropriately named Division Crusher and Back-to-Back Champs.

Queen City Vintage has many Bills AFC East Champion-style apparel from years past in stock, many of the items being one-of-a-kind.

"Its something you can't find anywhere else. We've been selling like crazy, I wouldn't expect them all to be gone soon," said Kai Mikolajczak, the co-owner of the shop.

If you are looking for traditional and licensed Bills apparel, New Era and the Buffalo Bills store are at the moment the only stores with any in stock.