Where and when can you get free N95 masks in WNY?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The White House is sending millions of masks to pharmacies and health centers nationwide, roll out begins this week. Where can you get your hands on one here in WNY? It's limited as of right now.

"We are making high quality masks available to the American people for free," said President Joe Biden.

Where?

You can get three N95 masks per person at select Walgreens starting on Friday, January 28, a Walgreens spokesperson tells 7 News. N95s will be at local CVS's in the coming weeks, according to their spokesperson.

But for local pharmacies and health centers, it's a big question mark.

When?

Health centers have to opt-in with the federal government, submitting orders to the Health Resources and Services Administration. The HRSA says it will start distributing those by the end of January, starting with `100-200 health centers in their initial phase.

Where do local pharmacies/health centers stand right now?

Many of them are waiting for more information. Wegmans' and Tops' Pharmacies both opted in, but are unsure when the masks will get here or what the distribution process will look like.

"We are awaiting further details regarding the federal N95 mask distribution program and are looking forward to being a partner in this important initiative," said a Wegmans spokesperson.

The same goes for Brighton Eggert Pharmacy, Jericho Road Health Center and Neighborhood Health Center.

No matter where you go, be sure to call ahead and ask.