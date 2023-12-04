Watch Now
"When you know, you know," Bills Tight End Dawson Knox gets engaged

Posted at 10:27 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 22:28:28-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Who says bye weeks are no fun? The week off brings good news for Bills Tight End Dawson Knox, posting about his engagement on Instagram Sunday night.

"It was only a matter of months before I realized that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this woman. She’s loved me at my worst, and helps sharpen me to be at my best," said Knox about fiancée Alex Seefeldt.

The engagement happened on November 30th.

Knox has been out most of the season with a wrist injury. Head Coach Sean McDermott said "we will see" what happens with Knox coming off the bye week.

