He's a wizard when it comes to fixing pinball machines

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW-TV) — His favorite pinball game is Star Trek. That's saying something because Barry Gluckstein owns about a hundred and fifty pinball machines. You'll find eighty of them at Pocketeer Billiards and Sportsbar in Cheektowaga.

Barry and his wife Cindy took over the operation twelve years ago. During that time pinball has increased in popularity to the point that the couple had to take out ten pool tables to make room for more pinball games. Barry says "There was a real surge in pinball."

In reality, Barry doesn't have much time to play pinball, because his main responsibility is to keep the machines running.

Cindy says during the COVID shutdowns her husband was able to improve his game playing, saying "When we were doing renovations he and my manager would stay here until midnight playing pinball."

Cindy and Barry just took over Hollywood Emporium and Arcade at McKinley Mall. They plan to put more pinball machines in there.

Pocketeer Billiards & Sportsbar has league players and offers food and a full bar. You can find more information at their website and on Facebook.

Located at 2444 Clinton St (corner of Clinton & Harlem) Buffalo, NY 14224