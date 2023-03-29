What's the pothole plan for Buffalo this spring?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the bumpiest time of the year. As we wave goodbye to winter we hold our breath as we swerve and dodge craters in the street.

"As fast as we can to turn as many potholes into covered potholes as we can," said Nathan Marton, Commissioner of Public Works for the City of Buffalo.

Officials say they're on it. Between their crews and 311 reports from residents, they have the worst potholes compiled and they're ready to tackle the patch job.

"We've been gearing up for a while now and we've been moving forward with some of the fixes as the weather's been breaking," said Marton.

How do I report a pothole?

Call 311 or click this link.

When you do that, it populates on this map below, the more red the areas, the more calls have been placed.

City of Buffalo Buffalo 311 pothole heat map

South Buffalo, Allentown, North Buffalo seeing the most 311 calls this year, but calls are actually down.

"It's less, but that doesn't mean we're off the hook or it's gonna be better in April, so we know we've got a job to do to take care of the streets," said Marton.

So what's the plan?

The city will do pothole blitzes on weekends when they can, that's when they'll hit the main streets. 7 more trucks will be out this Sunday.

During the week is when they'll hit the side streets.

What about the city's 48 hour guarantee?

You're remembering correctly, the city says if you call 311 and report a pothole, it'll get fixed in 48 hours.

Can you count on this? Marton says yes.

Certainly, we want people to call in, we log those, so yeah we'll turn that over in 48 hours and put a team right on it as soon as it comes in," said Marton.