What you need to know to prepare your garden for winter

Cheektowaga, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter is just around the corner and it is time to start getting your garden ready for the cold weather ahead.

One of the first steps do so is cleaning up your garden and pruning.

Fall is a very good time to trim plant material and cut plant material back," said Richard Grabenstatter, the owner of Grabber and sons Landscaping and Nursery.

Another crucial step—mulching. A layer of mulch helps to insulate the soil and keeping the roots of your plants warm in the freezing temperatures.

Grabenstatter recommend using hardwood triple ground mulch for the best results.

He also advises gardeners to protect certain types of plants from those colder temperatures as well.

"It's a good idea to spray with winter burn preventer," said Grabenstatter. "If you're in an open, high wind situation like boxwood or Alberta spruce, most of the gardeners, they know what to spray."

Some of these key steps will help you garden face the winter cold and snow. Although it may seem like a lot, experts assure that your gardens will thank you come next spring.