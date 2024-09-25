What you need to know: NYS announces action after a deadly case EEE confirmed in Ulster County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time since 2015, New York State is reporting a human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.

The rare mosquito-borne illness recently took a resident's life in Ulster County.

In response, Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered state-wide action to reduce the risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

To learn more about EEE I met with Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert at the University at Buffalo.

"I think the raised level of concern is appropriate, all be it rare, it can have a very unfortunate outcome," said Dr. Russo. "Presently there is no treatment for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, there is no vaccine for that infection."

WKBW 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo spoke with Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert with the University at Buffalo to learn more about Eastern Equine Encephalitis. "I think the raised level of concern is appropriate," said Dr. Russo, "All be it rare, it can have a very unfortunate outcome,"

Dr. Russo said while most people bitten by an infected mosquito do not develop symptoms, some will experience fever or flu-like illness. More severe infections can impact the brain. That's where EEE can become deadly.

"Individuals who have infections of the brain, the mortality rate is 30 percent, and of those that survive a significant amount have residual neurologic problems", said Dr. Russo.

In the past cases of EEE in animals have appeared in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, with the closest report to Western New York this year coming in Wayne County, east of Rochester.

"There have been no human cases in all of Western New York, and as far as I'm aware there hasn't been identification of this virus in mosquito pools here in Erie County," said Dr. Russo.

Still, New York State is taking the following actions:



Making mosquito repellent available to park visitors at State park offices, visitor centers and campground offices

Placing signage at Parks and Historic Sites to raise awareness of EEE

Alerting patrons with campground reservations about preventative measures they can take to avoid mosquito bites

Raising awareness of EEE and other mosquito-transferred pathogens and steps to avoid mosquito bites on social media, the website and our mobile app

The following precautions have also been recommended to reduce the risk of infection from EEE:

Consider wearing long sleeves and pants

Use insect repellents containing DEET

Make sure there are screens in the windows and doors of your home

Eliminate standing water in your yard or around your home

There are also professional pest services like Mosquito Joe located in North Tonawanda.

"We have had a few people call and sign up for services in regards to EEE," said Eric Baum, an assistant General Manager with Mosquito Joe.

Baum said his services often provide customers peace of mind concerning mosquito-borne illnesses.

"Our treatment works in two ways. It acts as a repellent for mosquitos. We also do larva sites. We take care of the water areas where they do breed. It's also a contact, so when a mosquito does come into contact with our product it does help to eliminate mosquitos," said Baum.

Dr. Russo emphasized the importance of being proactive.

"I think people should take measures to protect themselves against any mosquito bites, but by no means should there be widespread panic over this situation particularly in Western New York," said Russo.

A representative from the New York State Department of Health also joined Voices on Tuesday to discuss the confirmed case of EEE. You can watch the full discussion below.