BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres fans are hitting the road to Boston for the team's upcoming games.

As of Monday, a single ticket on the secondary market for Game 2 in Buffalo at KeyBank Center cost around $380. Meanwhile, the price for Game 3 at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday was nearly $200 less.

Aaron Kaczmarek of Cheektowaga is driving with a friend to Boston for Thursday's playoff game.

"Ticket prices are one reason, I'd say the local market was really high, and the tickets in Boston were a lot less expensive," Kaczmarek said.

Kaczmarek said he has been a Sabres fan his entire life and is thrilled to have the hometown team back in the playoffs.

"05-06 was really when I fell in love real hard with the hockey team," he said. "Just having playoff hockey back in Buffalo with this team, I just didn't want to miss out."

WATCH: What you need to know if you're traveling to Boston for the Buffalo Sabres playoff game

What you need to know if you're traveling to Boston for the Buffalo Sabres playoff game

Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations for AAA, told me the ticket prices are one of several factors fans are considering when planning the trip.

"A 1-hour flight if you have the money to spend on a ticket. Otherwise, driving there, it's like 548 miles," Carey said. "So, that's going to take you about 7 hours. It's going to cost about $108 on average vehicle for gas."

"Hotels are plentiful, about $200 a night, because Boston is such a big city," Carey added. "There's a lot of hotel availability. I checked today, and for either the Thursday or Sunday game, you can get some reasonable hotel rates not far away."

Kaczmarek said he is looking forward to cheering on the Sabres in enemy territory, calling it a pretty reasonable trip.

"Kind of surreal. It's been so long," Kaczmarek said.