What you need to know for AFC Championship travel to Kansas City

Cheektowaga, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the Buffalo Bills set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, fans are gearing up to travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the highly anticipated showdown.

Whether flying or driving, The Bills Mafia will be facing significant travel costs as they prepare to support their team.

"We know a lot of Bills fans want to be there. They want to be loud. They want to support the team," said Elizabeth Carey, AAA public relations director. "Of course, less than a week to plan. That means prices are high. Flights are over $1,000 round trip to get there."

However, for Bills fans who may want to consider alternative travel options—driving from Buffalo to Kansas City is about 970 miles and costs approximately $100 in gas. Carey says this option may be more economical, especially if fans carpool and split the cost.

AAA also urge those driving to check weather conditions and ensure their vehicles are winter-ready for the nearly 900-mile trip.

No matter how they get there, Bills Mafia is ready to bring the energy to Kansas City as Buffalo aims for a Super Bowl appearance.

