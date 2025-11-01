NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The government shutdown has left nearly 3 million New Yorkers uncertain about whether they'll receive their SNAP benefits.

To help families facing food insecurity, North Tonawanda is hosting a community donation drive and food giveaway, running Saturday through Monday at Lumber City Church, located at 383 Vandervoort Street.

WATCH: What you need to know: Community food giveaway in North Tonawanda

What you need to know: Community food giveaway in North Tonawanda

Donation drop-offs will be accepted from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Walmart, Tops, local farmers and businesses have all donated items, but the community is encouraged to bring non-perishable items during those scheduled times.

A community food pick-up is taking place on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. This is a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone interested is encouraged to arrive early.

WKBW

"This collaborative effort highlights the heart of North Tonawanda," Mayor Austin Tylec said. "We are thankful to our local businesses, farmers, and neighbors for stepping up to support those who may be struggling, especially in uncertain times."

7 News has also compiled a list of resources throughout Western New York for those impacted. You can read more here.