What you need to know before going to Highmark Stadium or KeyBank Center this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eric Church will hit the stage in Downtown Buffalo on Saturday and the Bills will take the field against the Washington Football Team, but what do you need to do before getting a seat at these events? We'll answer those questions.

The easy part is, the rules are the same at both Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.

Here's what you need to know:

Question: Where is proof of vaccination required?

Answer: Before you walk through the doors at Keybank Center or the gates at Highmark Stadium, you're going to be asked to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to staff. Proof of vaccination will be checked prior to scanning your ticket. There are no exceptions.

So get there early. Officials recommended getting to the gates at Highmark at 11am when they open to ensure you get in by kick off.

Question: Do I need to test if I am not vaccinated?

Answer: All guests over 12 must be vaccinated. Negative Test Results will not be accepted as an alternative.

Question: What is the process for entering KeyBank Center?

Answer: Fans will need to get their vaccination verified before they present their tickets. Guests 12 and under obviously won't have to show anything, but need to be wearing a mask.Guests will be required to have their vaccination verified before they present their tickets for entry into KeyBank Center.

Question: What can I use to show proof of vaccination?

A physical vaccination card The New York State digital excelsior pass A clear digital vaccine card Anyone out of state or from Canada can show the digital vaccine verification used in your home state or the Canadian vaccination receipt.

Question: What happens if I lose my vaccination card?

Answer: Unless guests can show their CDC-issued vaccination card or digital proof of vaccination in the Excelsior or CLEAR or other government issued digital vaccine records, they will not be permitted to enter Highmark Stadium or KeyBank Center. No photos of vaccination cards will be accepted. If you lost your vaccination card, contact your vaccination provider to access your vaccination record.

Question: Can I show a photo of my vaccination card to gain entry?

Answer: No. Photos of vaccination cards will not be accepted.

Question: I only have one dose or am less than 14 days since the last needed dose, how do I prove my vaccine status?

Answer: You will need to present your physical vaccination card to gain entry to KeyBank Center or Highmark Stadium.

Question: Does this apply to events at LECOM Harborcenter?

Answer: No, you will not be required to show proof of vaccination to come to the LECOM Harborcenter for events such as the Prospects Challenge. Current safety regulations state that guests that are vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask. Guests who are NOT vaccinated will need to wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Question: What happens if I do not want to get vaccinated?

