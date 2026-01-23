What you need to know about upcoming extreme cold temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As extreme cold temperatures roll into the Western New York region, you can find the latest weather updates here and closings here.

Friday, January 23, 6:30 p.m. update

Buffalo Public Schools announced high school students will learn remotely on Monday, due to rescheduled Regents exams.

Buffalo State University has canceled classes and activities for Monday. You can find more online here.

Wyoming County has issued a travel advisory due to blowing and drifting snow, causing poor visibility. Drivers are encouraged to limit travel.

Code Blue emergency shelter activated as dangerous cold threatens homeless population

Extremely cold temperatures are putting Buffalo's homeless population at deadly risk, prompting officials to activate Code Blue emergency warming shelters Friday night for Erie County.

The emergency protocol opens additional shelter space at Buffalo City Mission and other locations to help get vulnerable people off the streets during dangerous weather conditions.

"You can die from exposure, and it's also dangerous for our very vulnerable homeless population because they're most likely to be affected by this," said Lawrence Dupre, Erie County lawmaker.

Dupre emphasized the life-saving importance of the Code Blue activation, particularly for residents in his East Side district.

"Code Blue saves lives. Code Blue will save the lives of vulnerable people. We've seen it before that your life is in jeopardy, and we need to do something that is one of the parts of us — being good government — is taking care of our vulnerable populations," Dupre said.

'Code Blue saves lives': Buffalo City Mission becomes a shelter

City Mission surge in need

Buffalo City Mission CEO Mark Jentsch said this winter has already presented significant challenges. During cold temperatures last month, the organization more than doubled its capacity to meet demand.

"It's incredibly frustrating and disappointing and hurtful," said Jentsch. "Hurtful to experience with our neighbors, the difficulties that they have."

"How do you make space for everyone? I assume you don't turn anyone away?” I asked.

"Well, that's a great question, Eileen, and you know, we're not built physically for Code Blue," Jentsch replied. "We make do by retrofitting our community center to be a day warming center, and then as people move into our cafeteria for community meals, we then retrofit the community center with cots for the overnight sleeping arrangements."

City Mission operates vans that move around Buffalo looking for people who need to get off the streets during dangerous weather conditions.

Code Blue clients can visit the NFTA bus center in downtown Buffalo to get tickets for shuttle transportation to Code Blue shelter sites throughout the city.

Heat safety

With an extended deep freeze in the forecast, fire officials are reinforcing critical tips for safely heating homes during the dangerous cold snap.

According to National Fire Protection Association data released this week, U.S. fire departments responded annually to more than 37,000 home heating equipment fires from 2020 to 2024. Space heaters and heating stoves were responsible for nearly half of those fires and 73% of the 417 associated civilian deaths.

David Morales, public information officer for the Getzville Fire Company, said the company sees an uptick in heating-related fires during the winter months. He shared important tips on how to use a space heater.

"You want to plug it directly into the wall, not into a surge protector," Morales said. "You can start fires that way because of the amount of power that gets drawn through that surge protector. It's not built for that. So just make sure you're always plugging space heaters directly into the wall outlet."

"Another thing we see people tend to hold onto things for a really, really long time. If you've got an antiquated or outdated space heater, maybe it's as old as your parents or your grandparents; it's time to get rid of it and get something new," Morales said.

Morales said it's also important to make sure space heaters are clean and to inspect each for damaged wires.

He said to also keep combustibles, including blankets, at least 5 feet away from any equipment used to heat your home.

Fire officials reinforce tips to safely heat homes during dangerous cold snap

Roof safety

Many of us already have snow piled up high from lake effect storms. That won't be melting any time soon.

"Unfortunately, it's prime conditions for really serious issues. A long-term cold is going to end up building a lot more ice, which can lead to significant damage over time," said Bill Spahn, Owner of Buffalo Ice Dam Steaming.

His team uses steam to cut through ice and clear roofs and gutters. He says now is the time to clear that snow off your roof to avoid damage.

"Acting fast is key, never wait and hope because it may end up costing you more in the end," said Spahn.

He says it's best to leave this work to professionals who can get all the ice out. You can find them here or call/text them at (716) 860-0696. He says whichever service you use, just make sure they're using the right tools, insured, trustworthy and experienced.

When you should be concerned about your roof

Snowmobile season kicks into gear

The one positive side of the weather right now is that the Northern Erie Sno-Seekers (NESS) snowmobile network and other corridors across Erie County opened on Thursday.

Snowmobilers have already been out and about. Marvin's Bar & Grill along the trail in Clarence saw a boost in their business Thursday night.

"Definitely a big thing, especially after the last few winters we haven't really had a great winter," said Julia Kress, Marvin's bartender. "We're super excited. We're anticipating a great season. We had a great snowfall the last few days ground is freezing up, so definitely waiting for them to come in and order food and drinks.

The trails have been groomed, and more information can be found here.

WATCH: Snowmobile season kicks into gear