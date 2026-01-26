'It's just a lot of snow': Buffalo deploys massive snow removal effort as 18 inches blanket city

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Department of Public Works deployed more than 170 pieces of equipment Sunday to combat a winter storm that dropped approximately 18 inches of snow across the region.

City officials issued a travel advisory as municipal crews and private contractors moved into a "divide and conquer" strategy to clear primary and secondary routes. The cleanup effort, which has been operating on a 24-hour cycle, saw additional reinforcements Sunday afternoon.

"Our internal crews have been pre-treating and then plowing mains and secondaries 24/7," said City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nolan Skipper. "Private contractors came online at 2 p.m., the bulk of them, and at 10 a.m. today we had a number of front-end loaders go to police and fire."

Buffalo "Divides and Conquers" 18-Inch Snowfall; Residents Dig In

Despite the heavy accumulation, downtown residents were seen navigating the streets to manage the snowfall or secure supplies. Some locals, like Kerrie Rush, noted the physical toll of the weather, emphasizing the importance of proper shoveling techniques to avoid injury.

Another resident, Bobby Rabb, shared a strategy of proactive salting. "Got some salt down on Friday so that when I had to shovel, it would be a little easier today," he said. "It’s just a lot of snow. One of those things that you just keep fighting with for the rest of the winter."

Others prepared for the long haul by stocking up on essentials. Resident Andrew Eisenhardt reported that local grocery stores remained adequately supplied with staples like milk, while others prioritized frozen goods to minimize future trips.

The storm also posed unique challenges for pet owners. Carley Lopresto shared her routine for keeping her dog comfortable: "Definitely the sweater, and then we usually put like some coconut oil on their paws just to keep them moisturized, so they don't crack on the ice."

The storm’s impact is expected to linger into the work week. More than 300 schools and businesses throughout Western New York have already announced closings or delayed openings for Monday.

City officials continue to urge residents to use extreme caution if they must travel while crews work to clear residential side streets overnight.