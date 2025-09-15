What to know about New York State's proposed rules to restrict social media for children

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The conversation about what we consume online and via social media is constantly in the spotlight. Especially when it comes to our kids.

In New York State, there are new rules on the table to protect children online by restricting addictive parts of social media.

It's part of the SAFE for Kids Act, which says:



Social media companies would have to restrict algorithmically personalized feeds

No nighttime notifications (12 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

These rules would apply to users under 18, unless they have parental consent.

And to companies that display user-generated content and have users who spend at least 20 percent of their time on the platform’s addictive feeds.

What if I'm over 18?

Social media companies will need to confirm that.

They'll have to ask for proof that you're over 18 by:



Requesting an uploaded image or video

Verifying a user’s email address or phone number to cross-check other information that reflects a user’s age

When you turn 18, you can then update your age on the platform.

Social media companies must pick an age verification method with a high accuracy rate, conduct annual testing, and retain the testing results for a minimum of 10 years.

How does parental consent work?



Minors would have to alert social media companies that they have parental consent

The platform can then seek verified consent from a parent

Parents and minors can withdraw consent at any time

"The proposed rules released by my office today will help us tackle the youth mental health crisis and make social media safer for kids and families," said Attorney General Letitia James. "This is an issue that affects all of us, and I encourage parents, educators, young people, industry groups, and others to review the proposed rules and submit a comment during the public comment period.”

A public comment period on the proposed rules is open until December 1, 2025. To submit a comment on the proposed rules, email ProtectNYKidsOnline@ag.ny.gov.

Here's the full document with all of the rules.