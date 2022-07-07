What to expect at Taste of Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Taste of Buffalo will take place July 9 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and July 10 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. in Downtown Buffalo along Delaware Avenue.

The popular event will feature over 40 restaurants and wineries with additional fun for the entire family.

Admission to Taste of Buffalo is free. Food and beverage tickets can be purchased at the festival using cash, Visa, or Mastercard. Pre-sale tickets are available at participating Tops locations in $10 and $60 increments that are redeemable at the festival ticket booths.

Parking is available on any side street without restrictions or in the surrounding lots and ramps.

In addition to food and wine, families can look forward to activities for kids 10 and under including the WellNow teddy bear x-ray machine and Explore & More’s farm to fork play area.

Live entertainment featuring culinary stage demonstrations, local bands, and a 360-photo booth will be available throughout the weekend.

Taste of Buffalo will continue honoring the lives of those lost in the devastating Tops Market shooting by partnering with the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. Scan any heart-shaped QR code to donate directly to the fund.