Street closures announced for 2022 Taste of Buffalo in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for the 2022 Taste of Buffalo have announced the street closures that will be in place in Downtown Buffalo for the event.

The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday and stretch down Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street into Niagara Square. There will be 40 restaurants and food trucks, five New York State wineries, live music and more.

Although the festival is taking place over the weekend, road closures will begin Friday.

12 p.m. – Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa and continuing to and around Niagara Square will be closed to inbound traffic. Portions of other streets adjacent to the Taste footprint will also be closed, including:



West Genesee between Franklin & Niagara Square;

Court between Franklin & Niagara Square;

Niagara between Elmwood & Niagara Square;

Perkins between Elmwood & Niagara Square;

Jerge between Elmwood & Niagara Square;

West Mohawk between Delaware & Elmwood;

Mohawk between Delaware and & Franklin

West Huron between Delaware & Elmwood;

Huron between Delaware & Franklin;

Cary between Delaware & Elmwood.

5 p.m. – Delaware Avenue from Chippewa through to Niagara Square will be closed to outbound traffic.

These streets will remain closed until late Sunday night.