BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State announced it would give $10,000,000 from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) to revitalize the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood in 2021. The community and its partners have recommended 14 different projects around the area that it would like to see the $10,000,000 go towards.

DRI was launched in 2016 to improve urban areas across New York State. The Regional Economic Development Councils select communities to invest in. Each community then prepares an investment plan for the funds. The City of Buffalo, New York State, a consultant team, a local planning committee, and the community settled on 14 different projects to ask the state to fund with that $10,000,000. The team narrowed down a list of 21 projects to 14.

The 14 different projects include:



Bring an organic farm to the neighborhood

Place 11 container farms to grow food; Rehabilitate building for office space, produce packaging and cold storage; Install solar panels and battery shortage systems Total Cost: $1,374,415 DRI Recommendation: $664,000 Sponsor: 205 Lombard, LLC Time Frame: Two months



Great Lawn at the Central Terminal

Transform the lawn to a green space for events; Create park-like amenity for community to use when the lawn is not hosting events; Event programming ranges from concerts, festivals and other community events Total Cost: $3,594,316 DRI Recommendation: $1,500,000 Sponsor: Central Terminal Restoration Corporation Time Frame: Two years



Develop Playter Gardens at the Market: Affordable Housing

Transform vacant parcels into 62 affordable housing units; Includes streetscape improvements and low-maintenance landscaping; Provide access to education, training and other resources for the community on first floor of primary garden-style building Location: 39 city-owned vacant parcels along Playter Street Total Cost: $20,455,451 DRI Recommendation: $550,000 Sponsor: Cedarland Development Group and CSD Housing, LLC Time Frame: Two years



Expand Al Cohen's Bakery Business

Expand Al Cohen's bakery; Renovate the vacant structure and restore the historic structure; Create 5 permanent jobs Location: 185 Sweet Avenue Total Cost: $905,000 DRI Recommendation: $362,000 Sponsor: Al Cohen's Bakery Time Frame: 16 months



Improve Building for After-school and Performance Space

Building updates; Allows licensing and certification from the NYS Office of Children and Family Services to relocate and operate an after-school program in the building; Make auditorium for hosting art and cultural events Location: 1081 Broadway Street Total Cost: $410,000 DRI Recommendation: $290,000 Sponsor: Matt Urban Center Time Frame: One year



Infrastructure, Streetscape, Placemaking

Investment in wayfinding and signage, new street lighting, tree planting, new public amenities including public outdoor seating and flower planters Location: Broadway Street, Fillmore Avenue, Paderewski Drive, and residential streets within the DRI boundary Total Cost: $4,012,652 Sponsor: City of Buffalo DRI Recommendation: $2,683,000 Time Frame: Construction begins in Spring 2024



Broadway Market - Phase 1 Renovations

Interior and exterior improvements to the structure; Reorganize vendor locations; Improve accessibility and circulation throughout the property; Improve storage and loading/unloading conditions Location: 999 Broadway Total Cost: $9,407,000 DRI Recommendation: $3,000,000 Sponsor: City of Buffalo Time Frame: Construction anticipated Fall 2023



ReBuilding Paderewski - the first step

Build two residential units and a small commercial unit on two currently vacant plots Location: 273 and 275 Paderewski Street Total Cost: $495,000 DRI Recommendation: $470,000 Sponsor: Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. Time Frame: Development of timeline will immediately follow receipt of DRI award



Renovate Building to Provide Childcare and Training (Sponsor: Mosaic 659 Foundation)

Convert the first two floors into a childcare facility that would serve up to 90 children in an area considered a childcare desert; Offer training opportunities for unemployed and under-employed people, including immigrants and refugees, seeking careers in childcare Location: 239 Lombard, Lederman's Building Total Cost: $2,807,000 DRI Recommendation: $2,000,000 Sponsor: Mosaic 659 Foundation Time Frame: 8 months



Renovate Building to Affordable Daycare Center

Enable the build-out of an affordable childcare facility; Full renovation and build of more than 10,000 square feet of indoor space into six classrooms, a commercial kitchen, two gross motor play spaces, nutritional storage, office storage and bathrooms; 4,200 square feet outdoor playground Location: 950 Broadway Total Cost: $1,067875 DRI Recommendation: $427,150 Sponsor: 950 Broadway LLC & Community Action Organization of WNY, Inc. Time Frame: 1 year



Renovate Schreiber Brewery for Adaptive Reuse

Renovate historic property into a multi-use flexible commercial space that includes a brewing production space, a museum, a brewing wholesale manufacturing business, and office, commercial and residential uses Location: 662 Fillmore Avenue Total Cost: $6,559,268 DRI Recommendation: $500,000 Sponsor: 662 Fillmore, LLC Time Frame: 18 months



Repair and Renovate Sears Street Community Center

Community center in need of roofing replacement, masonry repairs, carpentry and window repairs, along with renovations to make facility ADA complaint Location: 165 Sears Street Total Cost: $745,000 DRI Recommendation: $530,000 Sponsor: Friends of Corpus Christi, Inc. Time Frame: 9-10 months



Revitalization of Sears Paderewski Park

Re-build park to create a multi-purpose gathering space with tree plantings, new hardscape, and amenities, new pavilion Location: 358 Paderewski Drive Total Cost: $1,299,000 DRI Recommendation: $630,000 Sponsor: Open Space Institute Land Trust/New City PAarks Time Frame: Construction ready to break ground early 2023, completion slated early 2024



Torn Space Theater Capital Project for Cultural Activities

New construction to create campus setting geared for community engagement; introduce a one-story, free-standing structure that contains an enclosed vestibule that will provide entry to the tree existing building structures Location: 608 and 612 Fillmore Avenue Total Cost: $2,000,000 DRI Recommendation: $1,000,000 Sponsor: Tom Space Theater Time Frame: Construction can begin as soon as funding is secured



The total DRI request is for $20,900,000. A members of the local planning committee said they are over-asking because the state will narrow the list of projects down further.

Next, these projects will be finalized and submitted to the Strategic Investment Plan. The State will review the Strategic Investment Plan and will make final funding decisions. Those final decisions are expected to be announced by 2022.

