What to do with $10-million for the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Linda Lund, the owner of Babcia’s Pierogi, a successful Broadway Market in Buffalo, means a successful business. Lund’s eatery is one of the first things you see when walking into the market from Broadway.

Last fall, she learned New York State would provide $10-million to improve the market and the surrounding area.

“Thank goodness, it's about time,” said Lund.

It's a part of the State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative or DRI.

Thursday, the state met with the neighbors and business owners in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, to listen to their ideas.

“There's been a lot of interest and activity in the rest of the city, so it's nice to see it trickle down to the East Side at this point,” added Lund.

There are a lot of options for the way the money can be used, including improvements at the Broadway Market. The money could also be used to make improvements in and around the Central Terminal.

“This is a huge benefit to Broadway-Fillmore and we're just happy to be able to create some change in a very, very deserving community,” said Lisa Hicks the Director of Development, City of Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning

The goal is to use this money fast. The hope is to have concrete plans with this DRI money by the summer.