'What is the cost of public safety?': Concern surrounds future of Springville emergency control

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's concern in Springville over the future of the emergency control center, responsible for dispatching fire and EMS crews. Both the fire department and local leaders are worried about its funding.

It's utilized for Springville, East Concord, Mortons Corners and Mercy EMS.

“If you don’t have it, and they move this dispatch out of here, you’re not going to be able to have the help and assistance," JM Jewett, President of the Erie County Volunteer Firemen's Assocation told 7 News.

Since the mid-1970s, the center has been located in the Springville Public Safety Building. The dispatch console is antiquated and broken. Dispatch is currently using a backup laptop, and if it were to go down they'd rely on a handheld radio.

“What is the cost of public safety," questioned Springville Mayor Timothy Michaels. "When something happens you want them there.”

The system was originally acquired by Erie County, but now the county says a replacement, which could cost $100,000 or more is not their responsibility.

Closing the center would mean longer response times for neighbors in the area.

Town and village leaders told 7 News that since they didn't purchase it, that cost should not fall on them.

7 News obtained a letter from Erie County sent to the village, which says the county does not, "endorse or discourage a municipalities consolidation."

“We have to find out who is responsible for the upgrades here and get it done to keep this center open," said Town of Concord Supervisor Philip Drozd.

This year's village budget already passed, meaning if they had to pay, it would likely need to come out of reserve funding. How that might impact future finances is unclear.

Emergency leaders hope to get answers to their questions at Monday's village board meeting.

