‘It can be detrimental’: Concerns over losing Springville dispatch center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many first responders of Springville gathered together Monday evening to plead with the Village of Springville board to not move its dispatch center elsewhere as they’re afraid it’ll impact many living in the area.

Springville dispatcher Autumn Bunnell shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that she and many others are worried they won’t be able to help save lives if the village board decides to move the dispatch center further from this community.

“From a dispatcher standpoint obviously I want to be able to get help to people who need it quickly. I fear if we go somewhere else it’s not going to be the case. A lot of people have a heavy load themselves,” Bunnell says. “As a village resident, it’s nice knowing who’s coming for you when you need help quickly. and as far as EMS I want to be able to get to people who need the help as quickly as we can so if things don’t stay how they are it could be very scary. “

And that’s why the President of Erie County Volunteer Firemen Association JM Jewett stood in front of the board.

He says the center needs to stay right where it is.

“Within having the dispatch center here. They’re able to get on the phone and communicate with the caller and find out what the emergency may be,” he says. “They’re going to need services as soon as possible.

Springville Mayor Timothy Michaels says the town is at odds with the county over money.

“The county is saying it was a grant but now the county is saying that we’re responsible to pay for the upgrades,” he says. “But it’s county equipment so I guess the problem is whose equipment is it and who’s responsible for the upgrades.

Village Trustees say public safety is a priority.

I said it out right when I was campaigning that I would support public safety,” says Russell Belscher.

"I commend all the volunteers who came out tonight. The trustees, in a newly elected one but we had no information going into this meeting about this dispatch was in danger so I look forward to working in a collaborative process with stakeholders to figure out how we can best serve the public safety of the residents. We definitely heard them. We understand the necessity and the need and we’re here to work for them,” - Jessica Schuster, Trustee, Village of Springville.

Other first responders say they know this community because it is their community, and that makes a difference in an emergency.

"Unfortunately, transferring services over the county has a great network center for communications and actually transferring over is not that hard,” Todd Catalano, a disaster coordinator of the Village of Springville says. “It's transferring the knowledge from the dispatchers to the people who see this area and who understand the population the best. Moving that somewhere else where people don’t understand the population here I think is detrimental.

The board has not yet decided when it will vote on this issue.