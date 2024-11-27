'What happened to me was horrible': Survivor of alleged sex abuse wants Catholic Diocese held accountable

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A survivor of alleged child sex abuse said she is thankful her case is moving forward following a recent court ruling that will allow 17 cases filed against the Diocese of Buffalo to proceed.

The 17 "test cases" are among hundreds that were filed in state court as a result of the Child Victims Act. The Diocese asked its federal bankruptcy court judge to keep those cases on hold for further mediation. But Judge Bucki wrote in his 16-page decision "(T)he parties have had ample opportunity to work for a resolution. With each passing day, the lack of settlement suggests the need to try a different approach. Litigated disputes are often settled on the courthouse steps. By pushing litigants closer to a trial of tort claims, we hope that the parties may better appreciate their risks and the benefits of a consensual plan."

Attorney Stacey Benson, who represents abuse survivors, joined Voices and spoke about the significance of the ruling. You can watch our previous report below. Legal win for clergy sex abuse survivors suing the Diocese of Buffalo

"This has happened in the Catholic Diocese for years and they've hidden it," said Cheryl Bentley, her case is one of the 17 cases that will proceed. "It's time for them to tell their truth instead of hiding behind it. No child should be violated. What happened to me was horrible."

Bentley said she was around seven years old and a student at All Saints Church in Riverside when the late Monsignor James Hayes started abusing her. She said the abuse went on until she graduated eighth grade in 1984.

Attorney Steven Boyd, representing Bentley and many others said 900 cases are still being mediated in federal bankruptcy court. He said he will be pushing for the 17 cases going back to State Court to go to jury trials.