ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The ribbon has been cut on the new Highmark Stadium, and Buffalo Bills fans are already looking for ways to get inside.

The Blue and Red Scrimmage on August 1 is set as its first public event. Stadium tours could also be coming.

WATCH: What Buffalo Bills fans need to know about future tours of new Highmark Stadium

What Buffalo Bills fans need to know about future tours of new Highmark Stadium

On the Highmark Stadium website, five different "behind-the-scenes" tour experiences are listed as "coming soon." Options range from a 60-minute Bills Mafia Tour to a Gameday VIP Tour.

Availability and pricing are not listed currently, but fans can submit their contact information to receive updates. I reached out and was told that more information is still several weeks away.

President of Business Operations, Pete Guelli, told me about the new facility at its ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.

"The facilities are incredible. The way it's set up for the team is perfect. As soon as you walk in here, immediately being able to see the field, I think it's built perfectly for Buffalo, and I'm impressed by every aspect of it," Guelli said.