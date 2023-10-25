'We've brought people together': East Side Garden Walk celebrates five years of growth in the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "It's very important to us that we show all of the highlights of the east side as well as the gardens."

It's a growing story of community and success: the East Side Garden Walk wrapped up its fifth season of bringing neighbors together in Buffalo.

"We've brought people together, given them an opportunity to really just tell their own story and present a positive view of the east side," East Side Garden Walk chairperson Samantha White told 7 News.

The East Side Garden Walk started off in 2018 with about 20 gardens on display for one day only. Since then, it has gained so much popularity that White said there are now more than 75 gardens taking part over a full weekend in July each year.

This year's East Side Garden Walk also featured a spin-off "Children's Garden Festival" in early October as the finale for the season.

But beyond bringing the Buffalo community closer together, White said the organization played a key part in helping restore the Freedom Wall at the corner of East Ferry Street and Michigan Avenue.

"There was exposed rebar and potholes and broken curbs," White said. "It wasn't dignified, considering the level of the advocates — the African American advocates — both national and local. These are heroes, they deserve a streetscape that is dignified."

She said after five years, the project to revive the Freedom Wall and surrounding streetscape was completed in March, thanks to about $750,000 in funding secured by New York State Senator Tim Kennedy.

Next year's East Side Garden Walk is slated for July 20-21. You can view the stories of the East Side Garden Walk here.

