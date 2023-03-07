Buffalo Freedom Wall illuminated during Monday night unveiling

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Freedom Wall was illuminated Monday evening to celebrate lighting and landscape improvements recently made to the mural.

A new sidewalk with red black and green colors, representing the Pan-African flag, was added to the mural along with lights that glow above each portrait.

A number of Black heroes are featured on the wall, including Shirley Chisolm, Martin Luther King Jr., and Fredrick Douglass.

State Senator Tim Kennedy spoke at the unveiling, calling the 28 people I immortalized on the mural those that have "graced our community, our state, and our nation. We celebrate and honor here once again tonight on this wonderful occasion of the Freedom Wall. We use their spirit to set forth to make Buffalo and Western New York a model for racial equity and social justice for the rest of the nation to follow."

You can find the Freedom Wall on the corner of Michigan Avenue and East Ferry Street in Buffalo.