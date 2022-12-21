Westminster Presbyterian Church will present one holiday concert Thursday

BUFFALO, NY {WKBW-TV} — The are gearing up for a Christmas Concert at Westminster Presbyterian Church Thursday night under the direction of choirmaster Garret Martin. He says "We are back and we are looking forward to making better music than ever before."

It has been a challenging couple of years for the church because of COVID. Two years ago they presented a virtual concert, and then last year they had to cancel Christmas Eve music at the last minute. Garrett says "My colleagues and I were in line getting tested, hoping we would be able to sing that night and we weren't able to."

This year, because of the threat of bad weather they have cancelled their Friday organ concert and their Christmas Eve concert. Thursday nights concert will include 54 singers, a dozen string players and Garret Martin on the newly refurbished pipe organ.

The concert is free to attend and will be streamed live on line. Garrett says "You can stream us on Face book or Youtube is your best bet. Just look up Westminster Presbyterian Church Buffalo Make sure you put in Buffalo in there because there are a lot of Westminster churches in the country."

