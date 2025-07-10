Women at the forefront as disc golf soars in popularity in Western New York

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Disc golf is soaring in popularity in Western New York, and women are at the forefront of its rise. What was once a male-dominated sport is now becoming a welcoming and inclusive community activity.

Nichole Tomasello, co-owner of Spartan Discs and founder of the women’s disc golf group 716Chix, also serves as Director of Youth and Women’s Outreach for Buffalo Niagara Disc Golf. Through clinics, leagues, and outreach events, she’s helping more women and young people discover the sport.

“I know we’re getting, on average, 25% of our player fields being females, which is huge,” she said. “A lot of that has to do with making the girls feel comfortable. They’re going to sign up for leagues and tournaments where they know they’re going to have fun."

Her efforts are gaining national recognition. In May, the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) honored Tomasello in its Women’s Month Spotlight for her contributions to the sport.

Fellow advocate Andrea Michaud, a member of the PDGA Women’s Committee and Tournament Director Advisory Board, said disc golf is more than just a game.

“It’s something that anybody can do,” she said. “If you’re looking to improve your mental or physical wellness, get in touch with Buffalo Niagara. There’s always someone who’s willing to show you how to play.”

The growth is happening at all levels. The University at Buffalo recently sent its first-ever disc golf team to nationals, and in 2026, Western New York will host the PDGA Amateur World Championships, bringing international attention and economic impact to the region.

“It’s fantastic to see so many women playing,” said Gilly Tytka of Buffalo Niagara Disc Golf. "And if they don't want to play in tournaments, just having more women come out and play with casual rounds or leagues, it's a huge step."

With continued investment in youth programs, local courses, and inclusive spaces, leaders like Tomasello hope to see disc golf become a household sport and one where every player, regardless of gender or background, feels at home.

To learn more or get involved in local disc golf leagues and events, visit the Buffalo Niagara Disc Golf website here.