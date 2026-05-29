WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A retired Army specialist from Western New York is days away from receiving a mortgage-free, accessible home — built by 200 volunteers from across the country.

Nathan Kalwicki, who was born in Buffalo and raised in West Falls, joined the Army at 18 in 2010. Just one year into his service, he was seriously injured during a patrol in Afghanistan.

"Before I knew what happened, I was, basically, on the ground in the dirt, and I heard gunshots and felt, you know, the burning. I knew I'd been shot," Kalwicki said.

Kalwicki was shot multiple times during the attack, resulting in the loss of his right leg.

"Probably my biggest struggles were sort of isolation and depression, just kind of not finding a purpose," Kalwicki said.

While Kalwicki says he has gotten better at managing daily life over the years, he has found most living situations to be challenging.

"I'm on crutches a lot because wheelchairs aren't easy to get around most places. Most of the apartments we've lived in are just very, it's tight," Kalwicki said.

The nonprofit organization A Soldier's Journey Home is working to change that. Over the past few weeks, 200 volunteers from across the country have gathered in West Falls with one mission: building Kalwicki and his wife, Veronica, a mortgage-free, accessible home designed to help restore their independence.

WATCH: Western New York veteran to receive mortgage-free home built by nonprofit volunteers and community supporters

WNY veteran to receive mortgage-free home built by community, volunteers

Brian Fitzpatrick, president of A Soldier's Journey Home, described the scope of the organization's work.

"We are a national organization in 27 different states, firemen, military, retired military, and regular citizens that get together once a year to build a home for a deserving veteran," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said the home represents more than just a building.

"The security, the fresh start, to have a base, a home," Fitzpatrick said.

The finished three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home is being kept as a surprise for Kalwicki. His father, Dave, is among the volunteers helping put on the finishing touches.

"Awesome, overwhelming, beautiful," Dave Kalwicki said when asked what he thinks his son's reaction will be.

Kalwicki and his wife will be presented with the keys to their new home during a special ceremony scheduled for Saturday morning, surrounded by the volunteers and community sponsors who made their journey possible.

Kalwicki says he is emotional and grateful for the support of A Soldier's Journey Home and the Western New York Community.

"It's definitely going to change my life, the house, just being part of the group of a Soldier's Journey Home, like meeting all these people has already been changing my life," Kalwicki said.

Kalwicki has also found healing through music. His band, The Resilient, which is primarily made up of veteran amputees, will perform as part of the festivities surrounding the new home this weekend.