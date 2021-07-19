Western New York Land Conservancy releases concept designs for The Riverline project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York Land Conservancy released the concept designs for The Riverline project Monday.

The Conservancy, along with its design partners W Architecture, Hood Design Studio and Green Shield Ecology, presented the designs at the Tewksbury Lodge Pavilion.

They say the concept designs are the result of four years of public engagement and community feedback from February’s initial concept designs and April’s drafts.

The Riverline is a proposed nature trail and greenway along an unused rail corridor that runs from Canalside at the DL&W Terminal in downtown Buffalo to the Buffalo River across from Riverbend and Tesla.

“With these concept designs we’ve reached a significant milestone in the development of The Riverline," Nancy Smith, the Executive Director of the Land Conservancy, said. "The input of community members and partners has been central to this accomplishment. We look forward with great enthusiasm to working with the community and bringing to life this design, centered on the idea of nature as a refuge.”

Once complete, The Riverline will include: