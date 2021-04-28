Design drafts released for The Riverline, a proposed nature trail and greenway in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York Land Conservancy and its design partners W Architecture, Hood Design Studio, and Green Shield Ecology will present the first draft of the design concept for The Riverline at a public event that will be livestreamed through YouTube at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The Riverline is a proposed nature trail and greenway along an unused rail corridor that runs from Canalside at the DL&W Terminal in downtown Buffalo to the Buffalo River across from Riverbend and Tesla. Officials say the first draft of the design concept are based off four years of engagement and community feedback from February's initial concept designs.

"Together, these draft designs create a continuous pathway and different opportunities for immersive experiences in nature as well as community gathering places. They complement the revitalization of Buffalo’s waterfront and fuse this momentum with the history and character of the Old First Ward, Perry, and Valley neighborhoods," a release says.

Officials say pubic input is still needed and for those unable to attend the public event, feedback cards will be placed at select locations in the Old First Ward, Perry, and Valley neighborhoods following the event.

To register and get a YouTube link for the livestream, click here. You will also be able to view the designs and a recorded presentation following the event at that link.

Once complete, The Riverline will include: