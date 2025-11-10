Western New York businesses honor veterans with discounts and freebies on Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Veterans Day honors those who have served in the U.S. military. Numerous restaurants, organizations and businesses across Western New York are giving back to show their appreciation.

Here's a list of freebies and discounts available to our veterans and active-duty military members:

1. Tops Friendly Markets is offering active military members and their immediate families an 11% discount on their grocery bill. The Veterans Day discount is available at any location. This is the 12th year Tops has honored veterans with this discount.

2. Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue is offering a discounted adoption fee of $25 for all adult cats 1 year and older for veterans looking to add a furry friend to their family. For more information, contact Ten Lives Club at (716) 646-5577 ext. 1.

3. Buffalo Trim is offering free haircuts for veterans at all 6 Buffalo locations through Sunday.

4. Delta Sonic is offering a list of freebies for veterans and active military members, including a free Super Kiss Plus car wash, a free American flag air freshener and a free coffee mug. Select locations are offering a variety of free food and drink items, along with $30 off oil changes all November long.

5. Buffalo Museum of Science is inviting veterans, families and community members for a day of hands-on discovery. The museum is offering free admission to all guests in an event sponsored by Independent Health.

6. Applebee's Neighborhood Bar and Grill is giving free meals to veterans. All active duty military and veterans will receive a complimentary entree from the restaurant's Veterans Day menu. Applebee's has more than 10 locations throughout Western New York.

7. The Buffalo Naval and Military Park has ceremonies throughout the day and free admission for all veterans. The Naval Park will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.