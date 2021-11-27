Watch
West Side Bazaar asking for community support following burglary

Posted at 11:40 AM, Nov 27, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Side Bazaar is asking for community support following a burglary early Friday morning.

The Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) said glass was smashed and cash and equipment was stolen.

In response, it is asking for community support in the form of donations for the West Side Bazaar entrepreneurs.

If you would like to donate, you can donate here.

Buffalo police tell 7 Eyewitness News the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Friday and it is unclear how many people were involved. Police ask anyone with information to contact the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

In August it was announced the bazaar would be expanding and moving to a new location in 2022.

