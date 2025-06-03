West Seneca West wins top honors at Shea’s High School Musical Awards

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca West High School is taking a bow after a standout performance season that earned them the top prize at Shea’s Performing Arts Center’s High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Their production of "Les Misérables School Edition" won six categories, including the Outstanding Production of a Musical (Gold), a distinction that comes with a $5,000 grant to support the school’s growing performing arts program.

The recognition is part of Shea’s Wonder Awards, an annual celebration of student theater across Western New York. This year’s program included about 1,500 students from 21 schools, all bringing their best to the Shea’s stage.

Among the award winners is junior Jonah Higgins, a standout performer in the production who is now headed to New York City to represent the region at the Jimmy Awards, the national high school musical theater competition.

Higgins will spend the week rehearsing with other top students from across the country and perform on June 23 at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, the current home of The Lion King.

“It means so much,” Higgins said. “I’m so proud of everybody that was involved with this. We seriously put on such a good show.”

Keith Ersing, the music and drama director at West Seneca West, has led the program for 25 years and said this year’s production came together through strong collaboration.

“Les Mis is a very challenging show,” Ersing said. “The neat part about what we do here at West is the combination — orchestra, crew, and cast — that come together to make a show happen.”

Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea’s Performing Arts Center, said the awards program celebrates a cultural connection between Buffalo and Broadway.

“Buffalo is connected to Broadway, Broadway is connected to Buffalo,” he said. “To see 1,500 students compete and two emerge to go on to nationals gives us a great sense of pride and purpose.”

You can find additional information on Shea's programming here.