Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Seneca volunteer firefighter accused of stealing merchandise from home improvement stores

Handcuffs
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 6:13 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 18:13:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca volunteer firefighter is accused of stealing merchandise from home improvement stores throughout Western New York.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Dylan Biddeman of West Seneca was arraigned Friday in West Seneca Town Court on one count of third-degree grand larceny.

The district attorney's office said Biddeman and 33-year-old Ryan J. Miller allegedly stole merchandise from home improvement stores throughout Western New York between October 1, 2021 and April 8, 2022.

Biddeman, a volunteer firefighter with Vigilant Fire Company in West Seneca, is scheduled to return on May 27 and was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

Miller, a patrol officer with the West Seneca Police Department, was off-duty at the time of the alleged incidents. He was arraigned on April 27 on one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

According to the district attorney's office, a search warrant was executed at Miller's home on Ehinger Drive where some stolen merchandise was allegedly recovered. He is also scheduled to return on May 27 and faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

The West Seneca Police Department released a statement on its Facebook page which said in part that Miller has been suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine