West Seneca volunteer firefighter accused of stealing merchandise from home improvement stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca volunteer firefighter is accused of stealing merchandise from home improvement stores throughout Western New York.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Dylan Biddeman of West Seneca was arraigned Friday in West Seneca Town Court on one count of third-degree grand larceny.

The district attorney's office said Biddeman and 33-year-old Ryan J. Miller allegedly stole merchandise from home improvement stores throughout Western New York between October 1, 2021 and April 8, 2022.

Biddeman, a volunteer firefighter with Vigilant Fire Company in West Seneca, is scheduled to return on May 27 and was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

Miller, a patrol officer with the West Seneca Police Department, was off-duty at the time of the alleged incidents. He was arraigned on April 27 on one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

According to the district attorney's office, a search warrant was executed at Miller's home on Ehinger Drive where some stolen merchandise was allegedly recovered. He is also scheduled to return on May 27 and faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

The West Seneca Police Department released a statement on its Facebook page which said in part that Miller has been suspended without pay as the investigation continues.