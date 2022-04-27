West Seneca police officer accused of stealing over $10,000 in merchandise from home improvement stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca police officer is accused of stealing over $10,000 in merchandise from home improvement stores.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 33-year-old Ryan J. Miller of West Seneca was arraigned Tuesday in West Seneca Town Court on one count of grand larceny in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

Between October 1, 2021 and April 8, 2022 Miller allegedly stole merchandise from home improvement stores throughout Western New York. The district attorney's office said once Miller was in possession of the items he would allegedly cancel the order or leave without paying for them.

Miller, a patrol officer with the West Seneca Police Department, was off-duty at the time of the alleged incidents.

According to the district attorney's office, a search warrant was executed at Miller's home on Ehinger Drive Tuesday where some stolen merchandise was allegedly recovered.

Miller faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted of all charges. He is scheduled to return on May 27 for a felony hearing and was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

The West Seneca Police Department released a statement on its Facebook page which said in part that Miller has been suspended without pay as the investigation continues. You can see the full statement below.